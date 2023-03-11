The Seattle Kraken welcome in the Dallas Stars on Saturday, March 11, with the Stars victorious in three consecutive away games.

You can tune in to ESPN+, ROOT Sports NW, and BSSWX to see the match unfold as the Kraken look to beat the Stars.

Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, ROOT Sports NW, and BSSWX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Stars Stats & Trends

  • The Stars have allowed 172 total goals (2.6 per game), the fifth-fewest in NHL action.
  • The Stars' 222 total goals (3.4 per game) make them the eighth-best scoring team in the NHL.
  • In their past 10 matchups, the Stars have gone 5-3-2 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.
  • On the defensive side, the Stars have given up 31 goals (3.1 per game) over those 10 outings.
  • They have put up 41 goals over that span.

Stars Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Jason Robertson 65 38 45 83 50 49 0%
Jamie Benn 65 27 33 60 35 41 59.7%
Roope Hintz 57 31 29 60 31 19 52%
Joe Pavelski 65 16 42 58 43 27 52.7%
Max Domi 63 19 32 51 45 54 53.5%

Kraken Stats & Trends

  • The Kraken's total of 204 goals given up (3.1 per game) is 17th in the NHL.
  • The Kraken's 229 goals on the season (3.5 per game) rank them fourth in the NHL.
  • Over the last 10 contests, the Kraken have earned 80.0% of the possible points with a 6-4-0 record.
  • Defensively, the Kraken have given up 35 goals (3.5 per game) in those 10 outings.
  • They have averaged 3.6 goals per game (36 total) during that time.

Kraken Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Jared McCann 62 33 19 52 19 44 32.9%
Jordan Eberle 65 14 37 51 25 44 48.4%
Vince Dunn 65 12 39 51 47 41 -
Matthew Beniers 63 19 28 47 36 41 42.6%
Yanni Gourde 64 10 30 40 22 52 49.5%

