The Sacred Heart Pioneers (18-13) and the Southern Lady Jaguars (18-14) square off with a place in the Round of 64 of the NCAA Tournament bracket at stake on Wednesday at Maples Pavilion, starting at 9:00 PM.

Southern Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Southern vs. Sacred Heart Scoring Comparison

  • The Lady Jaguars' 57.8 points per game are just 0.8 fewer points than the 58.6 the Pioneers allow.
  • Southern is 11-0 when it scores more than 58.6 points.
  • Sacred Heart is 7-2 when it gives up fewer than 57.8 points.
  • The Pioneers score 62.9 points per game, just 2.5 more points than the 60.4 the Lady Jaguars allow.
  • Sacred Heart has a 14-5 record when scoring more than 60.4 points.
  • When Southern allows fewer than 62.9 points, it is 13-4.

Southern Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
3/9/2023 Prairie View A&M W 64-37 Bartow Arena
3/10/2023 Jackson State W 65-64 Bartow Arena
3/11/2023 UAPB W 62-53 Bartow Arena
3/15/2023 Sacred Heart - Maples Pavilion

