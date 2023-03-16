The No. 2 Texas Longhorns (26-8) and the No. 15 Colgate Raiders (26-8) battle on Thursday for a place in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The first-round matchup starts at 7:50 PM.

In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Texas vs. Colgate matchup.

Texas vs. Colgate Game Info

When: Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 7:50 PM ET

Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 7:50 PM ET Where: Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa

Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa How to Watch on TV: TBS

Texas vs. Colgate Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Texas vs. Colgate Betting Trends

Texas has put together a 17-17-0 record against the spread this season.

A total of 16 out of the Longhorns' 34 games this season have hit the over.

Colgate has put together a 16-16-0 record against the spread this year.

In the Raiders' 32 chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 19 times.

Texas Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +1400

+1400 Texas is sixth-best in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+1400), and resides in the same spot, according to the computer rankings.

In terms of their national championship odds, the Longhorns have experienced the 75th-biggest change this season, improving from +2200 at the beginning to +1400.

Texas has a 6.7% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

Colgate Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +500000

+500000 Colgate, based on its national championship odds (+500000), ranks much better (60th in college basketball) than it does in our computer ranking (109th).

Based on its moneyline odds, Colgate has a 0% chance of winning the national championship.

