LSU vs. Hawaii Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 2:42 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Friday's contest between the LSU Lady Tigers (28-2) and Hawaii Rainbow Wahine (18-14) squaring off at Pete Maravich Assembly Center has a projected final score of 78-53 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored LSU, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will begin at 5:30 PM ET on March 17.
In their last outing on Saturday, the Lady Tigers suffered a 69-67 loss to Tennessee.
LSU vs. Hawaii Game Info
- When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET
- Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN2
LSU vs. Hawaii Score Prediction
- Prediction: LSU 78, Hawaii 53
LSU Schedule Analysis
- Against the No. 24 Tennessee Lady Volunteers on January 30, the Lady Tigers secured their signature win of the season, a 76-68 home victory.
- The Lady Tigers have six wins against Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 22nd-most in the nation.
- LSU has nine wins over Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the second-most in Division 1.
LSU 2022-23 Best Wins
- 76-68 at home over Tennessee (No. 24/AP Poll) on January 30
- 69-60 at home over Ole Miss (No. 28) on February 16
- 83-66 over Georgia (No. 39) on March 3
- 82-77 at home over Georgia (No. 39) on February 2
- 89-51 on the road over Alabama (No. 43) on January 23
LSU Performance Insights
- The Lady Tigers' +791 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 26.4 points per game) is a result of scoring 84.1 points per game (third in college basketball) while allowing 57.7 per outing (33rd in college basketball).
- Offensively, LSU is tallying 77.3 points per game this season in conference contests. As a comparison, its overall average (84.1 points per game) is 6.8 PPG higher.
- Offensively, the Lady Tigers have fared better when playing at home this year, scoring 88.1 points per game, compared to 77.2 per game away from home.
- Defensively, LSU has played better in home games this year, ceding 53.7 points per game, compared to 63.2 in road games.
- On the offensive side of the ball, the Lady Tigers have struggled over their last 10 games, scoring 75.9 points per contest over that span as opposed to the 84.1 they've racked up over the course of this season.
