Friday's game that pits the NC State Wolfpack (20-11) versus the Princeton Tigers (23-5) at Jon M. Huntsman Center has a good chance to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 64-62 in favor of NC State. Tipoff is at 10:00 PM ET on March 17.

In their most recent outing on Friday, the Wolfpack suffered a 66-60 loss to Notre Dame.

NC State vs. Princeton Game Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City, Utah How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

NC State vs. Princeton Score Prediction

Prediction: NC State 64, Princeton 62

NC State Schedule Analysis

Against the No. 3 Iowa Hawkeyes on December 1, the Wolfpack captured their signature win of the season, a 94-81 road victory.

Against Quadrant 1 teams, the Wolfpack are 6-8 (.429%) -- tied for the 22nd-most victories, but also tied for the 43rd-most losses.

Against Quadrant 2 opponents, NC State is 6-2 (.750%) -- tied for the 21st-most wins.

NC State 2022-23 Best Wins

94-81 on the road over Iowa (No. 3/AP Poll) on December 1

69-65 at home over Notre Dame (No. 10/AP Poll) on January 29

63-51 on the road over Louisville (No. 19) on January 22

77-66 at home over North Carolina (No. 20/AP Poll) on February 16

65-57 at home over South Florida (No. 38) on December 11

Princeton Schedule Analysis

The Tigers took down the Columbia Lions (No. 45 in our computer rankings) in a 74-56 win on February 4 -- their best win of the season.

The Tigers have two wins versus Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 49th-most in Division 1.

Princeton has tied for the 43rd-most Quadrant 2 victories in the country (four).

Princeton 2022-23 Best Wins

74-56 on the road over Columbia (No. 45) on February 4

54-48 at home over Harvard (No. 72) on March 11

51-47 at home over Harvard (No. 72) on February 24

62-58 on the road over Seton Hall (No. 73) on November 14

56-54 at home over Rhode Island (No. 75) on December 28

NC State Performance Insights

The Wolfpack outscore opponents by 8.6 points per game (scoring 71.1 points per game to rank 67th in college basketball while giving up 62.5 per contest to rank 127th in college basketball) and have a +265 scoring differential overall.

NC State's offense has been less productive in ACC action this year, tallying 65.2 points per contest, compared to its season average of 71.1 PPG.

Offensively, the Wolfpack have fared better at home this season, posting 75.9 points per game, compared to 63.5 per game in road games.

Defensively, NC State has played better at home this season, ceding 59.3 points per game, compared to 67.6 in away games.

The Wolfpack's offense has been less productive over their last 10 games, racking up 64.5 points a contest compared to the 71.1 they've averaged this season.

