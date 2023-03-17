How to Watch Purdue vs. Fairleigh Dickinson on TV or Live Stream - NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 6:16 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
An opening-round NCAA Tournament matchup will see the 16th-seeded Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (20-15) take the court against the No. 1 seed Purdue Boilermakers (29-5) on Friday at Nationwide Arena. The contest starts at 6:50 PM.
Purdue vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Game Info
- When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 6:50 PM ET
- Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio
- TV: TNT
Purdue Stats Insights
- The Boilermakers make 45.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.8 percentage points lower than the Knights have allowed to their opponents (47.7%).
- Purdue has a 14-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 47.7% from the field.
- The Boilermakers are the ninth-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Knights sit at 228th.
- The Boilermakers put up 73.1 points per game, just 1.4 fewer points than the 74.5 the Knights allow.
- When Purdue totals more than 74.5 points, it is 16-0.
Fairleigh Dickinson Stats Insights
- The Knights have shot at a 45.6% clip from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points greater than the 41.7% shooting opponents of the Boilermakers have averaged.
- This season, Fairleigh Dickinson has a 15-8 record in games the team collectively shoots above 41.7% from the field.
- The Boilermakers are the rebounding team in the country, the Knights rank 54th.
- The Knights' 78 points per game are 15.3 more points than the 62.7 the Boilermakers give up to opponents.
- Fairleigh Dickinson is 10-1 when giving up fewer than 73.1 points.
Purdue Home & Away Comparison
- Purdue is posting 76.3 points per game this year at home, which is nine more points than it is averaging on the road (67.3).
- Defensively the Boilermakers have played better at home this year, ceding 61.2 points per game, compared to 64.3 in road games.
- At home, Purdue is sinking 1.5 more threes per game (7.5) than on the road (6). It also sports a higher three-point percentage at home (33.1%) compared to in road games (32%).
Fairleigh Dickinson Home & Away Comparison
- At home Fairleigh Dickinson is putting up 81.5 points per game, 7.8 more than it is averaging on the road (73.7).
- At home, the Knights allow 72.9 points per game. Away, they concede 75.6.
- Beyond the arc, Fairleigh Dickinson knocks down fewer treys away (7.2 per game) than at home (9), and makes a lower percentage on the road (31.8%) than at home (37.6%) as well.
Purdue Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/10/2023
|Rutgers
|W 70-65
|United Center
|3/11/2023
|Ohio State
|W 80-66
|United Center
|3/12/2023
|Penn State
|W 67-65
|United Center
|3/17/2023
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|-
|Nationwide Arena
Fairleigh Dickinson Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/4/2023
|Saint Francis (PA)
|W 70-50
|Rothman Center
|3/7/2023
|@ Merrimack
|L 67-66
|Hammel Court
|3/15/2023
|Texas Southern
|W 84-61
|UD Arena
|3/17/2023
|Purdue
|-
|Nationwide Arena
