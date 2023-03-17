Friday's contest between the Iowa Hawkeyes (26-6) and SE Louisiana Lions (21-9) going head to head at Carver-Hawkeye Arena has a projected final score of 82-56 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Iowa, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will tip off at 4:00 PM ET on March 17.

The Lions head into this game after a 66-57 win against Lamar on Thursday.

SE Louisiana vs. Iowa Game Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa

How to Watch on TV: ESPN

SE Louisiana vs. Iowa Score Prediction

Prediction: Iowa 82, SE Louisiana 56

SE Louisiana Schedule Analysis

On January 12, the Lions registered their signature win of the season, a 53-46 victory over the Texas A&M-CC Islanders, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 168) in our computer rankings.

SE Louisiana has 17 wins over Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 13th-most in the country.

SE Louisiana 2022-23 Best Wins

53-46 on the road over Texas A&M-CC (No. 168) on January 12

59-51 at home over Texas A&M-CC (No. 168) on February 4

66-57 over Lamar (No. 183) on March 9

46-42 at home over Texas A&M-Commerce (No. 259) on January 21

60-58 over Texas A&M-Commerce (No. 259) on March 8

SE Louisiana Performance Insights