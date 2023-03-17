Friday's game features the TCU Horned Frogs (21-12) and the Arizona State Sun Devils (23-12) squaring off at Ball Arena in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 71-70 win for TCU according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 10:05 PM ET on March 17.

According to our computer prediction, Arizona State projects to cover the 5.5-point spread in its matchup against TCU. The over/under has been set at 141.5, and the two teams are projected to go under that total.

TCU vs. Arizona State Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, March 17, 2023

Friday, March 17, 2023 Time: 10:05 PM ET

10:05 PM ET TV: truTV

truTV Where: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Ball Arena Line: TCU -5.5

TCU -5.5 Point Total: 141.5

141.5 Moneyline (To Win): TCU -225, Arizona State +185

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

TCU vs. Arizona State Score Prediction

Prediction: TCU 71, Arizona State 70

Spread & Total Prediction for TCU vs. Arizona State

Pick ATS: Arizona State (+5.5)



Arizona State (+5.5) Pick OU: Under (141.5)



TCU's record against the spread so far this season is 14-17-0, while Arizona State's is 13-18-0. Both the Horned Frogs and the Sun Devils are 15-16-0 in terms of going over the point total in their games this season. The two teams score an average of 146.3 points per game, 4.8 more points than this matchup's total. TCU is 3-7 against the spread and 4-6 overall over its last 10 games, while Arizona State has gone 5-5 against the spread and 6-4 overall.

Put your picks to the test and bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

TCU Performance Insights

The Horned Frogs are outscoring opponents by 7.3 points per game with a +240 scoring differential overall. They put up 75.2 points per game (96th in college basketball) and allow 67.9 per outing (114th in college basketball).

TCU prevails in the rebound battle by an average of 1.4 boards. It is collecting 33.2 rebounds per game (91st in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 31.8 per outing.

TCU makes 5.5 three-pointers per game (339th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 6.2 on average.

The Horned Frogs rank 183rd in college basketball with 93.8 points scored per 100 possessions, and 27th in college basketball defensively with 84.7 points conceded per 100 possessions.

TCU has committed 11.7 turnovers per game (158th in college basketball play), 3.1 fewer than the 14.8 it forces on average (30th in college basketball).

Arizona State Performance Insights

The Sun Devils' +114 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 3.2 points per game) is a result of putting up 71.1 points per game (192nd in college basketball) while giving up 67.9 per contest (114th in college basketball).

Arizona State grabs 32.9 rebounds per game (107th in college basketball) while allowing 34.5 per outing to opponents. It is outrebounded by 1.6 boards per game.

Arizona State makes 7.6 three-pointers per game (153rd in college basketball) at a 31.9% rate (305th in college basketball), compared to the 7.7 its opponents make, shooting 34.1% from beyond the arc.

Arizona State wins the turnover battle by 2.3 per game, committing 11.3 (120th in college basketball) while its opponents average 13.6.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.