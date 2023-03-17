Friday's first-round NCAA tournament game between the TCU Horned Frogs (21-12) and the Arizona State Sun Devils (23-12) at Ball Arena at 10:05 PM ET features the Horned Frogs' Damion Baugh and the Sun Devils' Desmond Cambridge as players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to watch in this matchup on truTV.

How to Watch TCU vs. Arizona State

Game Day: Friday, March 17

Friday, March 17 Game Time: 10:05 PM ET

10:05 PM ET Arena: Ball Arena

Ball Arena Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado TV: truTV

TCU's Last Game

TCU dropped its previous game to Texas, 66-60, on Friday. Mike Miles led the way with 15 points, and also had two boards and two assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Mike Miles 15 2 2 1 0 3 Charles O'Bannon Jr. 12 3 1 1 1 2 JaKobe Coles 8 4 2 0 1 1

Arizona State's Last Game

Arizona State won its previous game against Nevada, 98-73, on Wednesday. DJ Horne starred with 20 points, plus three boards and two assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM DJ Horne 20 3 2 0 0 4 Desmond Cambridge 17 2 6 0 1 1 Neal Jamiya 16 4 2 3 0 1

TCU Players to Watch

Baugh paces his team in assists per game (5.8), and also posts 12.6 points and 4.5 rebounds. At the other end, he posts 1.9 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Emanuel Miller is tops on his squad in rebounds per game (6.6), and also posts 12.4 points and 1.8 assists. Defensively, he delivers 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

Miles paces the Horned Frogs with 17.3 points per contest and 2.6 assists, while also posting 2.8 rebounds.

JaKobe Coles posts 8.6 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game, shooting 47.7% from the floor.

Charles O'Bannon Jr. averages 7.5 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1 assists per contest. At the other end, he puts up 0.8 steals and 1 block.

Arizona State Players to Watch

Cambridge paces the Sun Devils in scoring (13.8 points per game), and puts up 3.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists. He also delivers 1.7 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Frankie Collins is the Sun Devils' top assist man (4.4 per game), and he puts up 9.7 points and 4.2 rebounds.

Warren Washington is posting a team-best 6.8 rebounds per game. And he is delivering 9.2 points and 1.5 assists, making 56.5% of his shots from the field.

The Sun Devils receive 12.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game from Horne.

The Sun Devils get 10 points, 5.5 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game from Devan Cambridge.

TCU Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Damion Baugh 12.1 5.2 6.8 1.8 0.2 0.9 Emanuel Miller 10.9 6.9 1.7 0.8 1.1 0.5 JaKobe Coles 9.6 3.3 1.3 0.7 0.7 0.6 Micah Peavy 7 3 1.1 1.3 0.7 1 Shahada Wells 6.4 3 2.2 0.9 0.2 0.4

Arizona State Top Performers (Last 10 Games)