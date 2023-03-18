The No. 12 Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (32-3) are aiming to advance to the second round of the NCAA Tournament when they face off against the No. 5 Washington State Cougars (23-10) on Saturday. This 5-12 matchup in the N/A Region bracket is scheduled for 2:30 PM.

Washington State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Washington State vs. FGCU Scoring Comparison

  • The Eagles score 17.2 more points per game (78.1) than the Cougars allow their opponents to score (60.9).
  • FGCU is 28-2 when it scores more than 60.9 points.
  • Washington State has an 18-9 record when its opponents score fewer than 78.1 points.
  • The 67.2 points per game the Cougars average are 11.4 more points than the Eagles allow (55.8).
  • Washington State has a 19-7 record when scoring more than 55.8 points.
  • FGCU is 27-0 when allowing fewer than 67.2 points.
  • The Cougars shoot 42.1% from the field, 10% lower than the Eagles concede defensively.
  • The Eagles make 34.3% of their shots from the field, 4.4% lower than the Cougars' defensive field-goal percentage.

Washington State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
3/2/2023 Utah W 66-58 Michelob ULTRA Arena
3/3/2023 Colorado W 61-49 Michelob ULTRA Arena
3/5/2023 UCLA W 65-61 Michelob ULTRA Arena
3/18/2023 FGCU - The William B. Finneran Pavilion

FGCU Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
3/5/2023 Stetson W 66-48 Alico Arena
3/8/2023 Austin Peay W 51-34 Alico Arena
3/11/2023 Liberty W 84-60 Alico Arena
3/18/2023 Washington State - The William B. Finneran Pavilion

