The No. 6 seed Kentucky Wildcats (22-11) take to the court against the No. 3 seed Kansas State Wildcats (24-9) with a Sweet 16 berth in the East Region of the bracket up for grabs on Sunday at Greensboro Coliseum. Kentucky is a 1.5-point favorite to advance in this second round matchup, which airs on CBS. The matchup has an over/under set at 145.5 points.

Kentucky vs. Kansas State Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, March 19, 2023

Sunday, March 19, 2023 Time: 2:40 PM ET

2:40 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Venue: Greensboro Coliseum

Favorite Spread Over/Under Kentucky -1.5 145.5

Kentucky vs Kansas State Betting Records & Stats

So far this season, the Kentucky Wildcats have compiled a 16-15-0 record against the spread.

Kentucky has a record of 14-8, a 63.6% win rate, when it's favored by -125 or more by bookmakers this season.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for the Kentucky Wildcats.

Kansas State has a 21-10-0 record against the spread this season.

This season, the Kansas State Wildcats have been victorious five times in 12 chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or longer on the moneyline.

Kansas State has an implied victory probability of 48.8% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Kentucky vs. Kansas State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 145.5 % of Games Over 145.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Kentucky 12 38.7% 74.6 150.1 67.6 136.5 140.8 Kansas State 13 41.9% 75.5 150.1 68.9 136.5 141.1

Additional Kentucky vs Kansas State Insights & Trends

Kentucky is 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall over its last 10 games.

Six of Kentucky Wildcats' last 10 outings have hit the over.

Kansas State is 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall over its last 10 games.

Four of the Kansas State Wildcats' past 10 games have hit the over.

The Kentucky Wildcats put up 5.7 more points per game (74.6) than the Kansas State Wildcats allow (68.9).

Kentucky is 13-8 against the spread and 18-4 overall when scoring more than 68.9 points.

The Kansas State Wildcats' 75.5 points per game are 7.9 more points than the 67.6 the Kentucky Wildcats allow.

Kansas State has put together a 15-4 ATS record and a 17-4 overall record in games it scores more than 67.6 points.

Kentucky vs. Kansas State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Kentucky 16-15-0 12-13 19-12-0 Kansas State 21-10-0 6-8 16-15-0

Kentucky vs. Kansas State Home/Away Splits

Kentucky Kansas State 14-4 Home Record 15-1 6-3 Away Record 4-7 9-8-0 Home ATS Record 12-3-0 6-3-0 Away ATS Record 5-6-0 78.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 75 71.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 76.7 10-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-9-0 6-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-3-0

