LSU vs. Michigan Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament Second Round
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 2:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Sunday's contest that pits the LSU Lady Tigers (29-2) against the Michigan Wolverines (23-9) at Pete Maravich Assembly Center has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 75-64 in favor of LSU, who is heavily favored by our model. Tipoff is at 7:30 PM ET on March 19.
Their last time out, the Lady Tigers won on Friday 73-50 against Hawaii.
LSU vs. Michigan Game Info
- When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
LSU vs. Michigan Score Prediction
- Prediction: LSU 75, Michigan 64
LSU Schedule Analysis
- The Lady Tigers took down the No. 24 Tennessee Lady Volunteers in a 76-68 win on January 30, which was their best victory of the season.
- The Lady Tigers have six wins against Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 21st-most in Division 1.
- LSU has nine wins versus Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the second-most in the nation.
- The Lady Tigers have seven wins versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 44th-most in Division 1.
LSU 2022-23 Best Wins
- 76-68 at home over Tennessee (No. 24/AP Poll) on January 30
- 69-60 at home over Ole Miss (No. 19) on February 16
- 83-66 over Georgia (No. 33) on March 3
- 82-77 at home over Georgia (No. 33) on February 2
- 74-59 at home over Mississippi State (No. 36) on February 26
Michigan Schedule Analysis
- Against the No. 20 North Carolina Tar Heels on December 20, the Wolverines picked up their best win of the season, a 76-68 victory.
- When facing Quadrant 1 opponents, the Wolverines are 8-7 (.533%) -- tied for the 14th-most wins.
- Michigan has tied for the 45th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation (four).
- When facing Quadrant 3 opponents (according to the RPI), the Lady Tigers are 7-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 44th-most victories.
Michigan 2022-23 Best Wins
- 76-68 over North Carolina (No. 20/AP Poll) on December 20
- 63-58 over South Florida (No. 34) on November 26
- 84-75 over Baylor (No. 35) on November 27
- 80-59 on the road over Purdue (No. 46) on January 10
- 71-59 over UNLV (No. 22/AP Poll) on March 17
LSU Performance Insights
- The Lady Tigers average 83.7 points per game (fourth in college basketball) while giving up 57.5 per outing (32nd in college basketball). They have a +814 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 26.2 points per game.
- On offense, LSU is posting 77.3 points per game this season in conference contests. To compare, its overall average (83.7 points per game) is 6.4 PPG higher.
- The Lady Tigers are putting up 87.1 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 9.9 more points than they're averaging in away games (77.2).
- At home, LSU is allowing 9.8 fewer points per game (53.4) than away from home (63.2).
- The Lady Tigers' offense has been much less effective over their last 10 games, scoring 75.6 points a contest compared to the 83.7 they've averaged this year.
Michigan Performance Insights
- The Wolverines' +358 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 11.2 points per game) is a result of putting up 74.5 points per game (36th in college basketball) while giving up 63.3 per contest (152nd in college basketball).
- In 2022-23, Michigan has put up 73.2 points per game in Big Ten play, and 74.5 overall.
- The Wolverines score 78.6 points per game at home, and 70.8 on the road.
- Michigan is allowing more points at home (63.6 per game) than on the road (62.3).
- The Wolverines have played worse offensively in their previous 10 games, scoring 69.8 points per contest, 4.7 fewer points their than season average of 74.5.
