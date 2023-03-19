LSU vs. Michigan Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament Second Round
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 2:40 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Sunday's game between the LSU Lady Tigers (29-2) and Michigan Wolverines (23-9) squaring off at Pete Maravich Assembly Center has a projected final score of 75-64 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored LSU, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will tip off at 7:30 PM ET on March 19.
In their most recent game on Friday, the Lady Tigers secured a 73-50 victory against Hawaii.
LSU vs. Michigan Game Info
- When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
LSU vs. Michigan Score Prediction
- Prediction: LSU 75, Michigan 64
LSU Schedule Analysis
- The Lady Tigers' best win this season came in a 76-68 victory against the No. 24 Tennessee Lady Volunteers on January 30.
- The Lady Tigers have tied for the 21st-most Quadrant 1 victories in the nation (six).
- Against Quadrant 2 opponents, LSU is 9-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the third-most wins.
- When facing Quadrant 3 teams, the Lady Tigers are 7-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 45th-most victories.
LSU 2022-23 Best Wins
- 76-68 at home over Tennessee (No. 24/AP Poll) on January 30
- 69-60 at home over Ole Miss (No. 19) on February 16
- 83-66 over Georgia (No. 33) on March 3
- 82-77 at home over Georgia (No. 33) on February 2
- 74-59 at home over Mississippi State (No. 35) on February 26
Michigan Schedule Analysis
- The Wolverines registered their best win of the season on December 20, when they beat the North Carolina Tar Heels, who rank No. 20 in the AP's Top 25, by a score of 76-68.
- The Wolverines have eight wins over Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 14th-most in the country.
- Against Quadrant 2 teams, Michigan is 4-2 (.667%) -- tied for the 46th-most victories.
- According to the RPI, the Lady Tigers have seven wins over Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 45th-most in Division 1.
Michigan 2022-23 Best Wins
- 76-68 over North Carolina (No. 20/AP Poll) on December 20
- 63-58 over South Florida (No. 34) on November 26
- 84-75 over Baylor (No. 36) on November 27
- 80-59 on the road over Purdue (No. 47) on January 10
- 71-59 over UNLV (No. 22/AP Poll) on March 17
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
LSU Performance Insights
- The Lady Tigers have a +814 scoring differential, topping opponents by 26.2 points per game. They're putting up 83.7 points per game to rank fourth in college basketball and are giving up 57.5 per outing to rank 31st in college basketball.
- LSU's offense has been worse in SEC tilts this year, posting 77.3 points per contest, compared to its season average of 83.7 PPG.
- The Lady Tigers put up 87.1 points per game in home games, compared to 77.2 points per game on the road, a difference of 9.9 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, LSU is surrendering 53.4 points per game in home games. Away from home, it is allowing 63.2.
- The Lady Tigers' offense has been much less productive over their last 10 games, racking up 75.6 points a contest compared to the 83.7 they've averaged this year.
Michigan Performance Insights
- The Wolverines outscore opponents by 11.2 points per game (posting 74.5 points per game, 36th in college basketball, and conceding 63.3 per contest, 152nd in college basketball) and have a +358 scoring differential.
- In conference play, Michigan is averaging fewer points (73.2 per game) than it is overall (74.5) in 2022-23.
- At home the Wolverines are putting up 78.6 points per game, 7.8 more than they are averaging on the road (70.8).
- At home Michigan is conceding 63.6 points per game, 1.3 more than it is on the road (62.3).
- The Wolverines are posting 69.8 points per contest in their past 10 games, which is 4.7 fewer points than their average for the season (74.5).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.