Sunday's game between the LSU Lady Tigers (29-2) and Michigan Wolverines (23-9) squaring off at Pete Maravich Assembly Center has a projected final score of 75-64 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored LSU, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will tip off at 7:30 PM ET on March 19.

In their most recent game on Friday, the Lady Tigers secured a 73-50 victory against Hawaii.

LSU vs. Michigan Game Info

When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana How to Watch on TV: ESPN

LSU vs. Michigan Score Prediction

Prediction: LSU 75, Michigan 64

LSU Schedule Analysis

The Lady Tigers' best win this season came in a 76-68 victory against the No. 24 Tennessee Lady Volunteers on January 30.

The Lady Tigers have tied for the 21st-most Quadrant 1 victories in the nation (six).

Against Quadrant 2 opponents, LSU is 9-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the third-most wins.

When facing Quadrant 3 teams, the Lady Tigers are 7-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 45th-most victories.

LSU 2022-23 Best Wins

76-68 at home over Tennessee (No. 24/AP Poll) on January 30

69-60 at home over Ole Miss (No. 19) on February 16

83-66 over Georgia (No. 33) on March 3

82-77 at home over Georgia (No. 33) on February 2

74-59 at home over Mississippi State (No. 35) on February 26

Michigan Schedule Analysis

The Wolverines registered their best win of the season on December 20, when they beat the North Carolina Tar Heels, who rank No. 20 in the AP's Top 25, by a score of 76-68.

The Wolverines have eight wins over Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 14th-most in the country.

Against Quadrant 2 teams, Michigan is 4-2 (.667%) -- tied for the 46th-most victories.

According to the RPI, the Lady Tigers have seven wins over Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 45th-most in Division 1.

Michigan 2022-23 Best Wins

76-68 over North Carolina (No. 20/AP Poll) on December 20

63-58 over South Florida (No. 34) on November 26

84-75 over Baylor (No. 36) on November 27

80-59 on the road over Purdue (No. 47) on January 10

71-59 over UNLV (No. 22/AP Poll) on March 17

LSU Performance Insights

The Lady Tigers have a +814 scoring differential, topping opponents by 26.2 points per game. They're putting up 83.7 points per game to rank fourth in college basketball and are giving up 57.5 per outing to rank 31st in college basketball.

LSU's offense has been worse in SEC tilts this year, posting 77.3 points per contest, compared to its season average of 83.7 PPG.

The Lady Tigers put up 87.1 points per game in home games, compared to 77.2 points per game on the road, a difference of 9.9 points per contest.

In 2022-23, LSU is surrendering 53.4 points per game in home games. Away from home, it is allowing 63.2.

The Lady Tigers' offense has been much less productive over their last 10 games, racking up 75.6 points a contest compared to the 83.7 they've averaged this year.

Michigan Performance Insights