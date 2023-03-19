Sunday's game between the LSU Lady Tigers (29-2) and Michigan Wolverines (23-9) going head to head at Pete Maravich Assembly Center has a projected final score of 75-64 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored LSU, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will start at 7:30 PM ET on March 19.

In their last time out, the Lady Tigers won on Friday 73-50 over Hawaii.

LSU vs. Michigan Game Info

When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

LSU vs. Michigan Score Prediction

Prediction: LSU 75, Michigan 64

LSU Schedule Analysis

In their signature win of the season, the Lady Tigers defeated the No. 24 Tennessee Lady Volunteers, 76-68, on January 30.

When facing Quadrant 1 teams, the Lady Tigers are 6-2 (.750%) -- tied for the 22nd-most wins.

LSU has tied for the second-most Quadrant 2 victories in the country (nine).

The Lady Tigers have seven wins over Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 45th-most in the country.

LSU 2022-23 Best Wins

76-68 at home over Tennessee (No. 24/AP Poll) on January 30

69-60 at home over Ole Miss (No. 21) on February 16

83-66 over Georgia (No. 33) on March 3

82-77 at home over Georgia (No. 33) on February 2

74-59 at home over Mississippi State (No. 35) on February 26

Michigan Schedule Analysis

The Wolverines' best win this season came in a 76-68 victory over the No. 20 North Carolina Tar Heels on December 20.

Against Quadrant 1 teams, the Wolverines are 8-7 (.533%) -- tied for the 15th-most victories.

Against Quadrant 2 opponents, Michigan is 4-2 (.667%) -- tied for the 45th-most wins.

According to the RPI, the Lady Tigers have seven wins against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 45th-most in the country.

Michigan 2022-23 Best Wins

76-68 over North Carolina (No. 20/AP Poll) on December 20

84-75 over Baylor (No. 34) on November 27

63-58 over South Florida (No. 36) on November 26

80-59 on the road over Purdue (No. 46) on January 10

71-59 over UNLV (No. 22/AP Poll) on March 17

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

LSU Performance Insights

The Lady Tigers have a +814 scoring differential, topping opponents by 26.2 points per game. They're putting up 83.7 points per game to rank fourth in college basketball and are allowing 57.5 per contest to rank 32nd in college basketball.

LSU's offense has been worse in SEC tilts this season, posting 77.3 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 83.7 PPG.

The Lady Tigers are scoring 87.1 points per game this year at home, which is 9.9 more points than they're averaging in road games (77.2).

Defensively, LSU has been better at home this year, ceding 53.4 points per game, compared to 63.2 when playing on the road.

The Lady Tigers have seen a downturn in scoring lately, putting up 75.6 points per game in their last 10 outings, 8.1 points fewer than the 83.7 they've scored this year.

Michigan Performance Insights