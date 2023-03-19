As they ready for a game against the Houston Rockets (18-52), the New Orleans Pelicans (33-37) will be keeping their eye on two players on the injury report. The play-in game starts at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, March 19 at Toyota Center.

These two teams match up for the second straight game after the Rockets took down the Pelicans 114-112 on Friday. Jalen Green's team-high 25 points led the Rockets to the victory. Brandon Ingram had 31 points for the Pelicans.

New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Zion Williamson PF Out Hamstring 26.0 7.0 4.6 Jose Alvarado PG Out Tibia 9.0 2.3 3.0

Houston Rockets Injury Report Today

Rockets Injuries: Alperen Sengun: Questionable (Groin)

Pelicans vs. Rockets Game Info

When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas

Toyota Center in Houston, Texas TV: BSNO and SportsNet SW

Pelicans Season Insights

The Pelicans put up just 4.2 fewer points per game (113.9) than the Rockets allow (118.1).

New Orleans is 20-5 when scoring more than 118.1 points.

On the offensive side of the ball, the Pelicans have had a hard time putting the ball in the basket over their last 10 games, scoring 108.3 points per contest over that stretch as opposed to the 113.9 they've racked up over the course of this season.

New Orleans connects on 10.8 three-pointers per game (23rd in the league), 1.5 fewer than its opponents (12.3).

The Pelicans rank 21st in the NBA with 111.1 points scored per 100 possessions, and ninth in the league defensively with 110.7 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Pelicans vs. Rockets Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Pelicans -5.5 227

