How to Watch the Pelicans vs. Rockets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 19
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Houston Rockets (18-52) hope to extend a three-game home winning streak when they host the New Orleans Pelicans (33-37) on March 19, 2023.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Rockets and Pelicans, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to fuboTV.
Pelicans vs. Rockets Game Info
- When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas
- TV: Bally Sports
Pelicans Stats Insights
- The Pelicans are shooting 47.7% from the field this season, the same percentage the Rockets allow to opponents.
- New Orleans is 25-10 when it shoots higher than 47.7% from the field.
- The Pelicans are the 14th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Rockets sit at fourth.
- The Pelicans record just 4.2 fewer points per game (113.9) than the Rockets give up (118.1).
- When New Orleans puts up more than 118.1 points, it is 20-5.
Pelicans Home & Away Comparison
- The Pelicans are posting 114.3 points per game when playing at home. Away from home, they are averaging 113.4 points per contest.
- Defensively New Orleans has played better in home games this year, surrendering 110.2 points per game, compared to 116.8 on the road.
- In terms of three-pointers, the Pelicans have played better in home games this season, draining 11.7 three-pointers per game with a 37% three-point percentage, compared to 10 threes per game and a 33.8% three-point percentage in road games.
Pelicans Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Zion Williamson
|Out
|Hamstring
|Jose Alvarado
|Out
|Tibia
