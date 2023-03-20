The No. 6 seed North Carolina Tar Heels (22-10) head into their second round NCAA Tournament matchup against the No. 3 seed Ohio State Buckeyes (26-7) on Monday at 4:00 PM. The winner will advance to the Sweet 16 in the N/A Region bracket.

Ohio State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, March 20, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Where: Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Ohio State vs. North Carolina Scoring Comparison

The Tar Heels' 68.9 points per game are only 0.7 more points than the 68.2 the Buckeyes give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 68.2 points, North Carolina is 15-1.

Ohio State is 17-0 when it allows fewer than 68.9 points.

The Buckeyes put up 21.2 more points per game (80.7) than the Tar Heels allow (59.5).

Ohio State has a 23-4 record when putting up more than 59.5 points.

When North Carolina allows fewer than 80.7 points, it is 20-8.

The Buckeyes shoot 46.3% from the field, 9.9% higher than the Tar Heels concede defensively.

Ohio State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 3/4/2023 Indiana W 79-75 Target Center 3/5/2023 Iowa L 105-72 Target Center 3/18/2023 JMU W 80-66 Value City Arena 3/20/2023 North Carolina - Value City Arena

North Carolina Schedule