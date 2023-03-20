How to Watch the UConn vs. Baylor Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for the NCAA Tournament Second Round
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 2:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 2 seed UConn Huskies (30-5) take to the court against the No. 7 seed Baylor Bears (20-12) with a Sweet 16 spot in the N/A Region of the bracket up for grabs on Monday at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion.
Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!
UConn Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Monday, March 20, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Harry A. Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Connecticut
- Live Stream select March Madness games on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!
Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
UConn vs. Baylor Scoring Comparison
- The Bears average 13.8 more points per game (72.2) than the Huskies allow (58.4).
- Baylor is 18-7 when it scores more than 58.4 points.
- UConn has a 22-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 72.2 points.
- The Huskies put up 13.2 more points per game (76.3) than the Bears give up (63.1).
- UConn has a 21-3 record when putting up more than 63.1 points.
- Baylor is 19-6 when giving up fewer than 76.3 points.
- The Huskies are making 49.5% of their shots from the field, 11.1% higher than the Bears concede to opponents (38.4%).
- The Bears' 43.1 shooting percentage from the field is 8.4 higher than the Huskies have given up.
UConn Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/5/2023
|Marquette
|W 81-52
|Mohegan Sun Arena
|3/6/2023
|Villanova
|W 67-56
|Mohegan Sun Arena
|3/18/2023
|Vermont
|W 95-52
|Harry A. Gampel Pavilion
|3/20/2023
|Baylor
|-
|Harry A. Gampel Pavilion
Baylor Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/4/2023
|West Virginia
|L 63-52
|Ferrell Center
|3/10/2023
|Iowa State
|L 74-63
|Municipal Auditorium
|3/18/2023
|Alabama
|W 78-74
|Harry A. Gampel Pavilion
|3/20/2023
|@ UConn
|-
|Harry A. Gampel Pavilion
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.