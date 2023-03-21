Brandon Ingram and his New Orleans Pelicans teammates match up versus the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on March 19, Ingram produced 26 points and nine assists in a 117-107 win versus the Rockets.

Below we will look at Ingram's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Brandon Ingram Prop Bets vs. the Spurs

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 27.5 23.2 25.2 Rebounds 5.5 4.9 4.7 Assists 5.5 5.0 5.3 PRA 38.5 33.1 35.2 PR 32.5 28.1 29.9 3PM 1.5 1.6 1.6



Looking to bet on one or more of Brandon Ingram's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Brandon Ingram Insights vs. the Spurs

Ingram has taken 18.0 shots per game this season and made 8.5 per game, which account for 9.8% and 9.7%, respectively, of his team's total.

This season, he's accounted for 6.9% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.6 per game.

Ingram's opponents, the Spurs, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking fifth, averaging 105 possessions per game, while his Pelicans average 102.4 per game, which ranks 17th among NBA teams.

On defense, the Spurs have given up 122.1 points per game, which is the worst in the league.

The Spurs concede 44.6 rebounds per game, ranking 22nd in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Spurs are 27th in the league, conceding 26.3 per contest.

Giving up 12.3 made 3-pointers per game, the Spurs are the 17th-ranked team in the NBA.

Brandon Ingram vs. the Spurs

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/23/2022 32 17 3 10 1 0 0

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Ingram or any of his Pelicans teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.