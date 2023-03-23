The New Orleans Pelicans, Brandon Ingram included, take on the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET.

Ingram, in his last showing, had 32 points and seven assists in a 119-84 win over the Spurs.

In this article we will dive into Ingram's prop bets, using stats to help you make good selections.

Brandon Ingram Prop Bets vs. the Hornets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 26.5 23.5 24.8 Rebounds 5.5 4.9 4.4 Assists 5.5 5.1 5.7 PRA 38.5 33.5 34.9 PR 32.5 28.4 29.2 3PM 1.5 1.6 1.3



Brandon Ingram Insights vs. the Hornets

This season, Brandon Ingram has made 8.5 field goals per game, which accounts for 9.9% of his team's total makes.

This season, he's accounted for 7.0% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.6 per game.

The Pelicans rank 18th in possessions per game with 102.4. His opponents, the Hornets, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 16th with 101.4 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Hornets are ranked 22nd in the NBA, giving up 117.4 points per game.

On the boards, the Hornets are 29th in the NBA, allowing 46.5 rebounds per game.

The Hornets allow 26 assists per game, 22nd-ranked in the NBA.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Hornets are ranked 16th in the NBA, allowing 12.3 makes per game.

Brandon Ingram vs. the Hornets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/21/2022 37 28 9 7 1 1 2

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.