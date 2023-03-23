The New Orleans Pelicans (35-37) take the court against the Charlotte Hornets (23-50) as 8.5-point favorites on Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on BSNO and BSSE. The matchup has a point total of 225.5.

Pelicans vs. Hornets Odds & Info

  • When: Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana
  • TV: BSNO and BSSE
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Pelicans -8.5 225.5

Pelicans Betting Records & Stats

  • New Orleans and its opponents have gone over 225.5 combined points in 40 of 72 games this season.
  • New Orleans has an average point total of 227.0 in its games this year, 1.5 more points than this matchup's over/under.
  • The Pelicans have a 34-38-0 record against the spread this season.
  • This season, New Orleans has been favored 35 times and won 22, or 62.9%, of those games.
  • New Orleans has a record of 6-2 when it's favored by -350 or more by oddsmakers this season.
  • The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 77.8% chance of a victory for the Pelicans.

Pelicans vs. Hornets Over/Under Stats

Pelicans vs Hornets Total Facts
Games Over 225.5 % of Games Over 225.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Pelicans 40 55.6% 114.0 225.3 113.0 230.4 229.0
Hornets 43 58.9% 111.3 225.3 117.4 230.4 229.6

Additional Pelicans Insights & Trends

  • The Pelicans have gone 5-5 in their past 10 contests, with a 5-5 record against the spread during that span.
  • In their past 10 games, the Pelicans have hit the over twice.
  • New Orleans has done a better job covering the spread at home (20-16-0) than it has in road affairs (14-22-0).
  • The Pelicans put up only 3.4 fewer points per game (114.0) than the Hornets give up (117.4).
  • When New Orleans totals more than 117.4 points, it is 20-6 against the spread and 21-5 overall.

Pelicans vs. Hornets Betting Splits

Pelicans and Hornets Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Pelicans 34-38 4-4 35-37
Hornets 34-39 11-12 32-41

Pelicans vs. Hornets Point Insights

Scoring Insights
Pelicans Hornets
114.0
Points Scored (PG)
 111.3
16
NBA Rank (PPG)
 27
20-6
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 22-7
21-5
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 16-13
113.0
Points Allowed (PG)
 117.4
14
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 22
26-9
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 18-9
26-9
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 16-11

