Pelicans vs. Hornets: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 7:22 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The New Orleans Pelicans (35-37) take the court against the Charlotte Hornets (23-50) as 8.5-point favorites on Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on BSNO and BSSE. The matchup has a point total of 225.5.
Pelicans vs. Hornets Odds & Info
- When: Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV: BSNO and BSSE
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Pelicans
|-8.5
|225.5
Pelicans Betting Records & Stats
- New Orleans and its opponents have gone over 225.5 combined points in 40 of 72 games this season.
- New Orleans has an average point total of 227.0 in its games this year, 1.5 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- The Pelicans have a 34-38-0 record against the spread this season.
- This season, New Orleans has been favored 35 times and won 22, or 62.9%, of those games.
- New Orleans has a record of 6-2 when it's favored by -350 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 77.8% chance of a victory for the Pelicans.
Pelicans vs. Hornets Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 225.5
|% of Games Over 225.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Pelicans
|40
|55.6%
|114.0
|225.3
|113.0
|230.4
|229.0
|Hornets
|43
|58.9%
|111.3
|225.3
|117.4
|230.4
|229.6
Additional Pelicans Insights & Trends
- The Pelicans have gone 5-5 in their past 10 contests, with a 5-5 record against the spread during that span.
- In their past 10 games, the Pelicans have hit the over twice.
- New Orleans has done a better job covering the spread at home (20-16-0) than it has in road affairs (14-22-0).
- The Pelicans put up only 3.4 fewer points per game (114.0) than the Hornets give up (117.4).
- When New Orleans totals more than 117.4 points, it is 20-6 against the spread and 21-5 overall.
Pelicans vs. Hornets Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Pelicans
|34-38
|4-4
|35-37
|Hornets
|34-39
|11-12
|32-41
Pelicans vs. Hornets Point Insights
|Pelicans
|Hornets
|114.0
|111.3
|16
|27
|20-6
|22-7
|21-5
|16-13
|113.0
|117.4
|14
|22
|26-9
|18-9
|26-9
|16-11
