Tennessee vs. Florida Atlantic: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NCAA Tournament Sweet 16
A Sweet 16 battle will feature the No. 4 seed Tennessee Volunteers (25-10) and the No. 9 seed Florida Atlantic Owls (33-3) playing on Thursday at Madison Square Garden. The NCAA Tournament contest begins at 9:00 PM.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Tennessee vs. Florida Atlantic matchup.
Tennessee vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
- How to Watch on TV: TBS
Tennessee vs. Florida Atlantic Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Tennessee Moneyline
|Florida Atlantic Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Tennessee (-5.5)
|131
|-240
|+200
|PointsBet
|Tennessee (-5.5)
|131
|-250
|+200
Tennessee vs. Florida Atlantic Betting Trends
- Tennessee has won 18 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 17 times.
- So far this season, 13 out of the Volunteers' 35 games have hit the over.
- Florida Atlantic has won 22 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 11 times.
- Owls games have hit the over 16 out of 33 times this year.
Tennessee Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +1100
- Tennessee is one spot lower based on its national championship odds (eighth-best in college basketball) compared to its computer ranking (seventh-best).
- The Volunteers have had the 74th-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, improving from +2500 at the start of the season to +1100.
- Based on its moneyline odds, Tennessee has an 8.3% chance of winning the national championship.
Florida Atlantic Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +4500
- Florida Atlantic's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 2.2%.
