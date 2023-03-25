How to Watch NCAA Tournament Games & Betting Odds - March 25
On March 25, NCAA Tournament play features two Elite Eight games, including the best contest of the day, a matchup that pits No. 4 UConn against No. 3 Gonzaga. Below, you'll find additional info on betting odds, game times, and details on how to watch today's March Madness tilts.
Elite Eight Odds and How to Watch
No. 9 Florida Atlantic Owls vs. No. 3 Kansas State Wildcats
- Game Time: 6:09 PM ET
- Venue: Madison Square Garden
- Location: New York City, New York
How to Watch Florida Atlantic vs Kansas State
- TV: TBS
Florida Atlantic vs Kansas State Odds
- Favorite: Kansas State (-1.5)
- Total: 143.5
- Kansas State Moneyline: -130
- Florida Atlantic Moneyline: +110
No. 4 UConn Huskies vs. No. 3 Gonzaga Bulldogs
- Game Time: 8:49 PM ET
- Venue: T-Mobile Arena
- Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
How to Watch UConn vs Gonzaga
- TV: TBS
UConn vs Gonzaga Odds
