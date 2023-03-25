The New Orleans Pelicans (36-37) will attempt to continue a three-game winning streak when they hit the road to take on the Los Angeles Clippers (39-35) on Saturday, March 25, 2023 at Crypto.com Arena as 4.5-point underdogs. The matchup airs at 10:30 PM ET on BSNO and BSSC. The point total is 223.5 for the matchup.

Pelicans vs. Clippers Odds & Info

  • When: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
  • Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
  • TV: BSNO and BSSC
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Clippers -4.5 223.5

Pelicans Betting Records & Stats

  • New Orleans has combined with its opponents to score more than 223.5 points in 45 of 73 games this season.
  • New Orleans' average game total this season has been 226.8, 3.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.
  • New Orleans' ATS record is 35-38-0 this season.
  • The Pelicans have come away with 13 wins in the 37 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
  • This season, New Orleans has won one of its 10 games, or 10%, when it is the underdog by at least +165 on the moneyline.
  • New Orleans has an implied victory probability of 37.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Pelicans vs. Clippers Over/Under Stats

Clippers vs Pelicans Total Facts
Games Over 223.5 % of Games Over 223.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Clippers 33 44.6% 112.9 226.9 112.3 225.1 224.3
Pelicans 45 61.6% 114.0 226.9 112.8 225.1 229.0

Additional Pelicans Insights & Trends

  • New Orleans has a 5-5 record against the spread while finishing 5-5 overall over its last 10 contests.
  • In their past 10 contests, the Pelicans have hit the over twice.
  • New Orleans has been better against the spread at home (21-16-0) than on the road (14-22-0) this year.
  • The Pelicans' 114.0 points per game are only 1.7 more points than the 112.3 the Clippers allow.
  • When it scores more than 112.3 points, New Orleans is 30-12 against the spread and 32-10 overall.

Pelicans vs. Clippers Betting Splits

Clippers and Pelicans Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Clippers 37-37 16-16 33-41
Pelicans 35-38 3-12 35-38

Pelicans vs. Clippers Point Insights

Scoring Insights
Clippers Pelicans
112.9
Points Scored (PG)
 114.0
23
NBA Rank (PPG)
 16
25-9
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 30-12
28-6
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 32-10
112.3
Points Allowed (PG)
 112.8
8
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 11
27-15
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 29-9
28-14
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 29-9

