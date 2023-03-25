Pelicans vs. Clippers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The New Orleans Pelicans (36-37) will attempt to continue a three-game winning streak when they hit the road to take on the Los Angeles Clippers (39-35) on Saturday, March 25, 2023 at Crypto.com Arena as 4.5-point underdogs. The matchup airs at 10:30 PM ET on BSNO and BSSC. The point total is 223.5 for the matchup.
Pelicans vs. Clippers Odds & Info
- When: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
- TV: BSNO and BSSC
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Clippers
|-4.5
|223.5
Pelicans Betting Records & Stats
- New Orleans has combined with its opponents to score more than 223.5 points in 45 of 73 games this season.
- New Orleans' average game total this season has been 226.8, 3.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- New Orleans' ATS record is 35-38-0 this season.
- The Pelicans have come away with 13 wins in the 37 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- This season, New Orleans has won one of its 10 games, or 10%, when it is the underdog by at least +165 on the moneyline.
- New Orleans has an implied victory probability of 37.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
Pelicans vs. Clippers Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 223.5
|% of Games Over 223.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Clippers
|33
|44.6%
|112.9
|226.9
|112.3
|225.1
|224.3
|Pelicans
|45
|61.6%
|114.0
|226.9
|112.8
|225.1
|229.0
Additional Pelicans Insights & Trends
- New Orleans has a 5-5 record against the spread while finishing 5-5 overall over its last 10 contests.
- In their past 10 contests, the Pelicans have hit the over twice.
- New Orleans has been better against the spread at home (21-16-0) than on the road (14-22-0) this year.
- The Pelicans' 114.0 points per game are only 1.7 more points than the 112.3 the Clippers allow.
- When it scores more than 112.3 points, New Orleans is 30-12 against the spread and 32-10 overall.
Pelicans vs. Clippers Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Clippers
|37-37
|16-16
|33-41
|Pelicans
|35-38
|3-12
|35-38
Pelicans vs. Clippers Point Insights
|Clippers
|Pelicans
|112.9
|114.0
|23
|16
|25-9
|30-12
|28-6
|32-10
|112.3
|112.8
|8
|11
|27-15
|29-9
|28-14
|29-9
