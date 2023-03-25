How to Watch the Pelicans vs. Clippers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 25
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The New Orleans Pelicans (36-37) hope to extend a three-game winning streak when they visit the Los Angeles Clippers (39-35) on March 25, 2023 at Crypto.com Arena. The contest airs on BSNO and BSSC.
Pelicans vs. Clippers Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
- TV: BSNO, BSSC
Pelicans Stats Insights
- The Pelicans have shot at a 47.8% clip from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points greater than the 47.1% shooting opponents of the Clippers have averaged.
- New Orleans has compiled a 29-14 straight-up record in games it shoots over 47.1% from the field.
- The Pelicans are the 13th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Clippers sit at 16th.
- The Pelicans average just 1.7 more points per game (114.0) than the Clippers give up to opponents (112.3).
- New Orleans has put together a 32-10 record in games it scores more than 112.3 points.
Pelicans Home & Away Comparison
- The Pelicans put up more points per game at home (114.5) than on the road (113.5), and also allow fewer points at home (109.1) than on the road (116.5).
- New Orleans gives up 109.1 points per game at home, and 116.5 on the road.
- The Pelicans collect 0.1 more assists per game at home (25.8) than away (25.7).
Pelicans Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Zion Williamson
|Out
|Hamstring
|Jose Alvarado
|Out
|Tibia
|Trey Murphy III
|Questionable
|Toe
