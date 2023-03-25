Saturday's game at T-Mobile Arena has the Gonzaga Bulldogs (31-5) going head to head against the UConn Huskies (28-8) at 8:49 PM ET (on March 25). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 77-75 victory for Gonzaga, so it should be a tight matchup.

According to our computer prediction, Gonzaga projects to cover the 2.5-point spread in its matchup versus UConn. The over/under has been set at 153.5, and the two sides are projected to come in below that total.

UConn vs. Gonzaga Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, March 25, 2023

Saturday, March 25, 2023 Time: 8:49 PM ET

8:49 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Where: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Venue: T-Mobile Arena

T-Mobile Arena Line: UConn -2.5

UConn -2.5 Point Total: 153.5

UConn vs. Gonzaga Score Prediction

Prediction: Gonzaga 77, UConn 75

Spread & Total Prediction for UConn vs. Gonzaga

Pick ATS: Gonzaga (+2.5)



Gonzaga (+2.5) Pick OU: Under (153.5)



UConn has gone 21-9-0 against the spread, while Gonzaga's ATS record this season is 14-19-0. The Huskies have a 19-11-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Bulldogs have a record of 19-14-0 when it comes to hitting the over. The two teams score an average of 165.7 points per game, 12.2 more points than this matchup's total. UConn is 9-1 against the spread and 8-2 overall over its past 10 games, while Gonzaga has gone 6-4 against the spread and 10-0 overall.

UConn Performance Insights

The Huskies have a +505 scoring differential, topping opponents by 14.0 points per game. They're putting up 78.7 points per game to rank 28th in college basketball and are giving up 64.7 per contest to rank 38th in college basketball.

UConn wins the rebound battle by 10.1 boards on average. It collects 36.1 rebounds per game, which ranks 11th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 26.0 per outing.

UConn knocks down 9.1 three-pointers per game (30th in college basketball), 4.1 more than its opponents (5.0).

The Huskies average 101.8 points per 100 possessions (11th in college basketball), while allowing 83.7 points per 100 possessions (16th in college basketball).

UConn forces 12.3 turnovers per game (143rd in college basketball) while committing 12.3 (223rd in college basketball play).

Gonzaga Performance Insights

The Bulldogs outscore opponents by 13.9 points per game (posting 87.0 points per game, first in college basketball, and giving up 73.1 per contest, 268th in college basketball) and have a +500 scoring differential.

Gonzaga comes out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 6.1 boards. It collects 34.3 rebounds per game (44th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 28.2.

Gonzaga makes 7.7 three-pointers per game (134th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 8.2 on average.

Gonzaga has come up on top in the turnover battle by 2.2 per game, committing 10.4 (40th in college basketball) while forcing 12.6 (121st in college basketball).

