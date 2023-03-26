Sunday's contest that pits the LSU Lady Tigers (31-2) against the Miami Hurricanes (22-12) at Bon Secours Wellness Arena is expected to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 75-62 in favor of LSU, who is heavy favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on March 26.

The Lady Tigers are coming off of a 66-63 win against Utah in their last outing on Friday.

LSU vs. Miami (FL) Game Info

When: Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: ESPN

LSU vs. Miami (FL) Score Prediction

Prediction: LSU 75, Miami (FL) 62

LSU Schedule Analysis

In their best win of the season, the Lady Tigers defeated the No. 8 Utah Utes, 66-63, on March 24.

The Lady Tigers have eight wins versus Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 17th-most in the country.

LSU has nine wins over Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the fourth-most in Division 1.

The Lady Tigers have seven wins over Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 47th-most in the country.

LSU 2022-23 Best Wins

66-63 over Utah (No. 8/AP Poll) on March 24

76-68 at home over Tennessee (No. 24/AP Poll) on January 30

69-60 at home over Ole Miss (No. 21) on February 16

66-42 at home over Michigan (No. 18/AP Poll) on March 19

83-66 over Georgia (No. 32) on March 3

LSU Performance Insights