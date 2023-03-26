The No. 3 seed LSU Lady Tigers (31-2) take on the No. 9 seed Miami Hurricanes (22-12) in the NCAA Tournament Elite Eight on Sunday at Bon Secours Wellness Arena, airing on ESPN beginning at 7:00 PM.

Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we lay out all the info you need to know about how to watch this contest on fuboTV.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

LSU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

LSU vs. Miami (FL) Scoring Comparison

  • The Hurricanes' 70.4 points per game are 13.2 more points than the 57.2 the Lady Tigers give up to opponents.
  • Miami (FL) has put together a 17-8 record in games it scores more than 57.2 points.
  • LSU is 23-0 when it allows fewer than 70.4 points.
  • The 82.7 points per game the Lady Tigers record are 18.8 more points than the Hurricanes give up (63.9).
  • LSU is 26-1 when scoring more than 63.9 points.
  • Miami (FL) is 18-9 when allowing fewer than 82.7 points.
  • The Lady Tigers are making 46.5% of their shots from the field, 3.7% higher than the Hurricanes allow to opponents (42.8%).
  • The Hurricanes make 41.6% of their shots from the field, 6% higher than the Lady Tigers' defensive field-goal percentage.

LSU Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
3/17/2023 Hawaii W 73-50 Pete Maravich Assembly Center
3/19/2023 Michigan W 66-42 Pete Maravich Assembly Center
3/24/2023 Utah W 66-63 Bon Secours Wellness Arena
3/26/2023 Miami (FL) - Bon Secours Wellness Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.