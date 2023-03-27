At Moda Center on Monday, March 27, 2023, the New Orleans Pelicans (37-37) aim to continue a four-game winning run when they visit the Portland Trail Blazers (32-42) at 10:00 PM ET. The contest airs on ROOT Sports NW+ and BSNO.

In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Pelicans vs. Trail Blazers matchup.

Pelicans vs. Trail Blazers Game Info

Date: Monday, March 27, 2023

Monday, March 27, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW+ and BSNO

ROOT Sports NW+ and BSNO Location: Portland, Oregon

Portland, Oregon Venue: Moda Center

Pelicans vs. Trail Blazers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Pelicans vs. Trail Blazers Betting Trends

The Pelicans have a +113 scoring differential, topping opponents by 1.5 points per game. They're putting up 114.2 points per game to rank 15th in the league and are giving up 112.7 per contest to rank 11th in the NBA.

The Trail Blazers' -154 scoring differential (being outscored by 2.1 points per game) is a result of putting up 114.1 points per game (16th in NBA) while allowing 116.2 per outing (19th in league).

These teams score 228.3 points per game combined, 1.8 more than this game's over/under.

Opponents of these two teams put up 228.9 combined points per game, 2.4 more points than this matchup's over/under.

New Orleans has put together a 36-37-1 ATS record so far this year.

Portland is 34-39-1 ATS this year.

Pelicans and Trail Blazers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Pelicans +25000 +7000 +160 Trail Blazers +100000 +90000 -

