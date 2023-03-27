Pelicans vs. Trail Blazers Injury Report Today - March 27
The injury report for the New Orleans Pelicans (37-37) heading into their game against the Portland Trail Blazers (32-42) currently includes two players. The matchup starts at 10:00 PM ET on Monday, March 27 from Moda Center.
In their last time out, the Pelicans won on Saturday 131-110 against the Clippers. Brandon Ingram's team-leading 32 points led the Pelicans in the victory.
New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Zion Williamson
|PF
|Out
|Hamstring
|26
|7
|4.6
|Jose Alvarado
|PG
|Out
|Tibia
|9
|2.3
|3
Portland Trail Blazers Injury Report Today
Trail Blazers Injuries: Jusuf Nurkic: Questionable (Knee), Jerami Grant: Questionable (Quadricep), Justise Winslow: Out (Ankle), Damian Lillard: Questionable (Calf), Anfernee Simons: Questionable (Foot)
Pelicans vs. Trail Blazers Game Info
- When: Monday, March 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon
- TV: ROOT Sports NW+ and BSNO
Pelicans Season Insights
- The Pelicans average just two fewer points per game (114.2) than the Trail Blazers allow (116.2).
- New Orleans is 24-7 when scoring more than 116.2 points.
- The Pelicans' offense has been better over their last 10 games, racking up 114.6 points per contest compared to the 114.2 they've averaged this year.
- New Orleans knocks down 11 three-pointers per game (22nd in the league) while shooting 36% from deep (16th in the NBA). It is making 1.2 fewer threes per outing than its opponents, who drain 12.2 per game while shooting 34%.
- The Pelicans record 111.5 points per 100 possessions (21st in the league), while giving up 110 points per 100 possessions (seventh in the NBA).
Pelicans vs. Trail Blazers Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Pelicans
|-11.5
|226.5
