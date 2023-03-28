Brandon Ingram could make a big impact for the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET, against the Golden State Warriors.

Ingram totaled 29 points, six rebounds and four assists in his most recent game, which ended in a 124-90 win against the Trail Blazers.

In this article we will look at Ingram's prop bets, using stats to help you make good selections.

Brandon Ingram Prop Bets vs. the Warriors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 27.5 24.0 25.5 Rebounds 5.5 5.0 4.9 Assists 6.5 5.4 7.1 PRA 38.5 34.4 37.5 PR 32.5 29 30.4 3PM 1.5 1.6 1.4



Looking to bet on one or more of Brandon Ingram's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Brandon Ingram Insights vs. the Warriors

This season, Brandon Ingram has made 8.8 field goals per game, which accounts for 10.5% of his team's total makes.

He's knocked down 1.6 threes per game, or 7.3% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Ingram's opponents, the Warriors, have the NBA's fastest tempo with 104.8 possessions per game, while his Pelicans rank 14th in possessions per game with 102.4.

The Warriors allow 117.7 points per game, 23rd-ranked in the league.

The Warriors allow 43.5 rebounds per contest, ranking 17th in the league.

The Warriors are the 18th-ranked squad in the league, conceding 25.8 assists per game.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Warriors are 27th in the league, conceding 13.1 makes per game.

Brandon Ingram vs. the Warriors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/3/2023 38 17 5 4 0 0 1 11/21/2022 31 34 6 3 3 0 3 11/4/2022 36 26 5 5 3 2 0

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Ingram or any of his Pelicans teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.