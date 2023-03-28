Pelicans vs. Warriors: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The New Orleans Pelicans (38-37) are 8.5-point underdogs as they attempt to continue a five-game win streak when they visit the Golden State Warriors (39-37) on Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at Chase Center. The contest airs at 10:00 PM ET on TNT and NBCS-BA. The point total is set at 234.5 for the matchup.
Pelicans vs. Warriors Odds & Info
- When: Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Chase Center in San Francisco, California
- TV: TNT and NBCS-BA
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Warriors
|-8.5
|234.5
Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Pelicans Betting Records & Stats
- New Orleans has played 26 games this season that ended with a point total higher than 234.5 points.
- New Orleans' games this season have had an average of 226.8 points, 7.7 fewer points than this game's total.
- New Orleans has a 37-38-0 record against the spread this year.
- The Pelicans have won in 14, or 36.8%, of the 38 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.
- New Orleans has not won as an underdog of +275 or more on the moneyline this season in three games with those odds or longer.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies New Orleans has a 26.7% chance of walking away with the win.
Pelicans vs. Warriors Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 234.5
|% of Games Over 234.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Warriors
|40
|52.6%
|118.2
|232.6
|117.7
|230.1
|233.3
|Pelicans
|26
|34.7%
|114.4
|232.6
|112.4
|230.1
|228.9
Additional Pelicans Insights & Trends
- New Orleans has gone 7-3 in its last 10 games, with a 7-3 record against the spread during that span.
- Three of the Pelicans' last 10 games have hit the over.
- In 2022-23 against the spread, New Orleans has a better winning percentage at home (.568, 21-16-0 record) than away (.421, 16-22-0).
- The Pelicans put up an average of 114.4 points per game, just 3.3 fewer points than the 117.7 the Warriors give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 117.7 points, New Orleans is 22-6 against the spread and 23-5 overall.
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.
Pelicans vs. Warriors Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Warriors
|35-41
|6-7
|42-34
|Pelicans
|37-38
|0-4
|36-39
Pelicans vs. Warriors Point Insights
|Warriors
|Pelicans
|118.2
|114.4
|2
|15
|29-27
|22-6
|33-23
|23-5
|117.7
|112.4
|23
|7
|26-7
|34-18
|28-5
|35-17
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.