Having lost five straight, the Chicago Blackhawks welcome in the Dallas Stars on Tuesday, beginning at 8:30 PM ET.

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSW is the place to tune in to watch the Stars and the Blackhawks hit the ice.

Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

Stars vs. Blackhawks Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
3/2/2023 Blackhawks Stars 5-2 DAL
2/22/2023 Stars Blackhawks 4-3 CHI
11/23/2022 Stars Blackhawks 6-4 DAL

Stars Stats & Trends

  • The Stars have allowed 201 total goals (2.8 per game), the sixth-fewest in NHL play.
  • The Stars score the 10th-most goals in the league (248 total, 3.4 per game).
  • Over the past 10 contests, the Stars are 5-4-1 (70.0% of possible points).
  • Over on the defensive end, the Stars have allowed 3.7 goals per game (37 total) in those 10 outings.
  • They have averaged four goals per game (40 total) during that stretch.

Stars Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Jason Robertson 73 41 50 91 59 57 0%
Jamie Benn 73 31 40 71 44 49 59.7%
Joe Pavelski 73 21 46 67 50 28 53.7%
Roope Hintz 65 33 34 67 35 24 51.8%
Miro Heiskanen 70 11 51 62 55 43 -

Blackhawks Stats & Trends

  • The Blackhawks allow 3.6 goals per game (260 in total), 25th in the league.
  • The Blackhawks have 177 goals this season (2.4 per game), 32nd in the league.
  • Over the last 10 contests, the Blackhawks have claimed 55.0% of the possible points with a 2-7-1 record.
  • Defensively, the Blackhawks have given up 33 goals (3.3 per game) in those 10 outings.
  • They have averaged 2.1 goals per game (21 total) during that span.

Blackhawks Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Taylor Raddysh 73 20 13 33 26 31 55.6%
Seth Jones 63 10 22 32 57 44 -
Andreas Athanasiou 72 14 14 28 41 52 36.8%
Jonathan Toews 46 14 14 28 38 31 63.3%
Tyler Johnson 47 8 18 26 18 29 51.5%

