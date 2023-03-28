Stars vs. Blackhawks: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
The Dallas Stars (39-20-14) visit the Chicago Blackhawks (24-43-6), who have fallen in five in a row, on Tuesday, March 28 at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSW.
Stars vs. Blackhawks Game Info
- When: Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSW
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Stars (-280)
|Blackhawks (+235)
|5.5
Stars Betting Insights
- The Stars have been favored on the moneyline 50 times this season, and have gone 30-20 in those games.
- Dallas has a record of 6-2 when it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -280 or shorter (75.0% win percentage).
- The Stars have an implied moneyline win probability of 73.7% in this contest.
- In 36 games this season, Dallas and its opponent have combined for more than 5.5 goals.
Stars vs. Blackhawks Rankings
|Stars Total (Rank)
|Blackhawks Total (Rank)
|248 (10th)
|Goals
|177 (32nd)
|201 (6th)
|Goals Allowed
|260 (25th)
|52 (12th)
|Power Play Goals
|34 (28th)
|37 (4th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|50 (21st)
Stars Advanced Stats
- Dallas hit the over in seven of its last 10 contests.
- The average amount of goals in the Stars' past 10 games is 0.9 more than the over/under of 5.5 set for this game.
- During their past 10 games, the Stars' goals per game average is 2.8 higher than their season-long average.
- The Stars score the 10th-most goals in the league, averaging 3.4 per game for a total of 248 this season.
- The Stars have given up the sixth-fewest goals in NHL play this season, 201 (2.8 per game).
- The team's goal differential is fifth-best in the league at +47.
