Trey Murphy III and the New Orleans Pelicans face the Golden State Warriors at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his previous game, a 124-90 win versus the Trail Blazers, Murphy put up 16 points.

Below, we look at Murphy's stats and trends to help you pick out the top prop bets.

Trey Murphy III Prop Bets vs. the Warriors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 15.5 13.8 20.3 Rebounds 3.5 3.6 3.7 Assists -- 1.3 1.2 PRA 20.5 18.7 25.2 PR 19.5 17.4 24 3PM 2.5 2.5 4.3



Trey Murphy III Insights vs. the Warriors

This season, Trey Murphy III has made 4.7 field goals per game, which accounts for 10.8% of his team's total makes.

He's knocked down 2.5 threes per game, or 21.7% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Murphy's opponents, the Warriors, have the fastest offensive tempo, averaging 104.8 possessions per game, while his Pelicans average 102.4 per game, which ranks 14th among NBA teams.

Defensively, the Warriors are ranked 23rd in the league, conceding 117.7 points per game.

The Warriors give up 43.5 rebounds per game, ranking 17th in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Warriors have conceded 25.8 per game, 18th in the NBA.

The Warriors are the 27th-ranked team in the league at allowing threes, conceding 13.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Trey Murphy III vs. the Warriors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/3/2023 38 15 2 2 3 0 1 11/4/2022 28 10 4 4 3 0 2

