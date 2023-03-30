The Houston Astros and Alex Bregman battle Dylan Cease and the Chicago White Sox on Opening Day at Minute Maid Park, March 30 at 7:08 PM ET.

Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Thursday, March 30, 2023

7:08 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Watch this game on fuboTV! White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease

Dylan Cease TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Alex Bregman At The Plate (2022)

Bregman hit .259 with 38 doubles, 23 home runs and 88 walks.

Among qualifying hitters last season, he ranked 63rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranked 22nd and he was 43rd in slugging.

In 110 of 168 games last season (65.5%) Bregman had at least one hit, and in 40 of those contests (23.8%) he picked up more than one.

He hit a home run in 14.9% of his games last year (25 of 168), and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.

Bregman drove in a run in 63 out of 168 games last season (37.5%), with two or more RBIz in 28 of them (16.7%).

He scored in 74 of 168 games last season, with multiple runs in 21 of those games.

Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 79 GP 76 .305 AVG .215 .414 OBP .320 .558 SLG .355 36 XBH 25 16 HR 7 53 RBI 40 38/48 K/BB 39/40 0 SB 1

White Sox Pitching Rankings (2022)