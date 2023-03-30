Astros Injury List Today - April 7
The Houston Astros (3-4) currently have five players on the IL. They next square off against the Minnesota Twins (4-2) on Friday, April 7 at Target Field, with a start time of 4:10 PM ET.
Astros Injuries
|Name
|Status
|Injury
|2023 Stats
|Blake Taylor
|15 Day Injury List
|Elbow
|-
|Parker Mushinski
|15 Day Injury List
|Spine
|-
|Lance McCullers Jr.
|15 Day Injury List
|Elbow
|-
|Michael Brantley
|10 Day Injury List
|Shoulder
|-
|Jose Altuve
|10 Day Injury List
|Thumb
|-
Astros Next Game
- Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Run Line
|Total Runs
|Twins
|-135
|+115
|MIN -1.5
|7.5
Astros vs. Tigers Player Performance - April 5
The Astros return to the diamond after winning 8-2 on Wednesday against the Tigers in a game where they outhit Detroit 11-7.
|Name
|Position
|Game Stats
|Cristian Javier
|SP
|6 IP, 1 R, 5 H, 5 K, 0 BB
|Jeremy Pena
|SS
|2-for-5, 2B, HR, 2 RBI
|Kyle Tucker
|RF
|2-for-4, 2B, HR, 2 RBI
|Chas McCormick
|LF
|2-for-4, 2B, HR, 2 RBI
|Corey Julks
|LF
|2-for-3, 2B, RBI
|Yordan Alvarez
|LF
|1-for-2, BB, RBI
