On Thursday, March 30 at Minute Maid Park, Yordan Alvarez's Houston Astros host Elvis Andrus' Chicago White Sox in the first game of the regular season. First pitch is set for 7:08 PM ET.

The Astros are -140 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the White Sox (+115). The total is 7.5 runs for this matchup (with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds to go under).

Astros vs. White Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, March 30, 2023

Thursday, March 30, 2023 Time: 7:08 PM ET

7:08 PM ET TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Probable Pitchers: Framber Valdez - HOU (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Dylan Cease - CHW (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Astros vs. White Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Astros vs. White Sox Betting Trends and Insights

The Astros entered a game as favorites 149 times last season and won 103, or 69.1%, of those games.

The Astros had a record of 85-33, a 72% win rate, when they were favored by -140 or more by bookmakers last season.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 58.3% chance of a victory for Houston.

The Astros hit 116 homers at home last season (1.4 per game).

Houston had a .448 slugging percentage and averaged 3.2 extra-base hits per game at home.

The White Sox won in 24, or 44.4%, of the 54 contests they were named as odds-on underdogs in last year.

Last year, the White Sox won 12 of 30 games when listed as at least +115 on the moneyline.

Chicago hit 72 homers on the road last season (0.9 per game).

The White Sox averaged 2.8 extra-base hits per game while slugging .391 on the road.

Astros vs. White Sox Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Kyle Tucker 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+190) Yordan Alvarez 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+270) 0.5 (+140) José Abreu 0.5 (-208) 0.5 (-208) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+185) Martín Maldonado 0.5 (+135) 0.5 (+135) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+340) Alex Bregman 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+190)

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +600 1st 1st Win AL West -190 - 1st

