Chas McCormick and the Houston Astros take the field for Opening Day against Dylan Cease and the Chicago White Sox on March 30 at 7:08 PM ET.

Chas McCormick Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Thursday, March 30, 2023

Thursday, March 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:08 PM ET

7:08 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park

White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease

TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Chas McCormick At The Plate (2022)

McCormick hit .245 with 12 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 46 walks.

McCormick got a hit in 54.2% of his 131 games last season, with more than one hit in 15.3% of those contests.

In 16 of 131 games last year, he left the yard (12.2%). He went deep in 3.4% of his trips to the dish in 2022.

McCormick drove in a run in 30 games last season out 131 (22.9%), including 12 multi-RBI outings (9.2%). He drove in three or more runs in three games.

He came around to score in 44 of his 131 games a year ago (33.6%), with more than one run scored eight times (6.1%).

Chas McCormick Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 48 GP 60 .248 AVG .243 .361 OBP .308 .425 SLG .393 12 XBH 16 7 HR 7 21 RBI 23 43/26 K/BB 63/20 1 SB 3

