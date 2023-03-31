David Hensley Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. White Sox - March 31
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
David Hensley plays his first game of the season when the Houston Astros face off against the Chicago White Sox and Lance Lynn at Minute Maid Park, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
David Hensley Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Friday, March 31, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- White Sox Starter: Lance Lynn
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +250)
David Hensley At The Plate (2022)
- Hensley hit .345 with two doubles, a triple, a home run and five walks.
- In 40.0% of his 20 games last season, Hensley got a hit. He also had three multi-hit games in 2022.
- Appearing in 20 games last season, he hit one homer.
- In two of 20 games last season, Hensley drove in a run, and he picked up multiple RBIs both times.
- He scored a run in five of 20 games last year (25.0%), including scoring multiple runs twice.
David Hensley Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|5
|.313
|AVG
|.385
|.389
|OBP
|.500
|.688
|SLG
|.462
|3
|XBH
|1
|1
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|2
|2/2
|K/BB
|4/3
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|8
|4 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (50.0%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (25.0%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (37.5%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (12.5%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The White Sox pitching staff was eighth in MLB last season with a collective 9.0 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The White Sox had a 3.96 team ERA that ranked 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combined to allow 166 home runs (1.0 per game), the ninth-fewest in the big leagues.
- Lynn makes his first start of the season for the White Sox.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, Oct. 2, the 35-year-old right-hander, started and went seven innings against the San Diego Padres.
- Last season he put together an 8-7 record, a 3.99 ERA and a 1.134 WHIP over his 21 games.
