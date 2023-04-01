On Saturday, David Hensley (on the back of going 2-for-3 with an RBI) and the Houston Astros face the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Lucas Giolito. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-3 with an RBI) in his most recent game against the White Sox.

David Hensley Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023

Saturday, April 1, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park

White Sox Starter: Lucas Giolito

TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

David Hensley At The Plate (2022)

Hensley hit .345 with two doubles, a triple, a home run and five walks.

Hensley got a hit eight times last season in 20 games (40.0%), including three multi-hit games (15.0%).

Logging a trip to the plate in 20 games last season, he hit one homer.

In two of 20 games last year, Hensley drove in a run, and he picked up multiple RBIs both times.

In five of 20 games last year (25.0%), he scored a run, including two games with multiple runs.

David Hensley Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 8 GP 5 .313 AVG .385 .389 OBP .500 .688 SLG .462 3 XBH 1 1 HR 0 3 RBI 2 2/2 K/BB 4/3 0 SB 0 Home Away 12 GP 8 4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (50.0%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (25.0%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (37.5%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (12.5%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings (2022)