Jeremy Pena Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. White Sox - April 1
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 7:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 1-for-3 in his last game, Jeremy Pena and the Houston Astros take on the Chicago White Sox (who will hand the ball to Lucas Giolito) at 2:10 PM ET on Saturday.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-3 against the White Sox.
Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- White Sox Starter: Lucas Giolito
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Jeremy Pena At The Plate (2022)
- Pena hit .250 with 20 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs and 22 walks.
- Pena reached base via a hit in 99 of 149 games last season (66.4%), including multiple hits in 26.2% of those games (39 of them).
- He homered in 16.8% of his games last year (25 of 149), and 3.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Pena picked up an RBI in 48 of 149 games last season (32.2%), including 17 occasions when he drove in multiple runs (11.4%). He had three or more RBIs in six games.
- In 45.0% of his 149 games last season, he touched home plate (67 times). He had 17 games with multiple runs in 2022 (11.4%).
Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|70
|GP
|65
|.255
|AVG
|.244
|.284
|OBP
|.287
|.445
|SLG
|.399
|21
|XBH
|23
|14
|HR
|8
|35
|RBI
|28
|65/10
|K/BB
|70/12
|9
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|77
|GP
|72
|54 (70.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|45 (62.5%)
|19 (24.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|20 (27.8%)
|35 (45.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|32 (44.4%)
|14 (18.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|11 (15.3%)
|26 (33.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|22 (30.6%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the White Sox had a collective nine K/9 last season, the eighth-best in the league.
- The White Sox had a 3.96 team ERA that ranked 16th among all league pitching staffs.
- The White Sox surrendered the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (166 total, one per game).
- Giolito will start for the White Sox, his first this season.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, Oct. 5, the 28-year-old righty, started and went seven innings against the Minnesota Twins.
- Over his 30 appearances last season he finished with a 4.90 ERA and a 1.435 WHIP, putting together an 11-9 record.
