Josh Richardson Player Prop Bets: Pelicans vs. Clippers - April 1
Josh Richardson and the rest of the New Orleans Pelicans will be facing off versus the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday at 8:30 PM ET.
Below we will look at Richardson's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.
Josh Richardson Prop Bets vs. the Clippers
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|7.5
|10.6
|8.4
|Rebounds
|2.5
|2.7
|2.4
|Assists
|--
|2.8
|1.6
|PRA
|--
|16.1
|12.4
|PR
|10.5
|13.3
|10.8
|3PM
|1.5
|1.7
|1.8
Looking to bet on one or more of Josh Richardson's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!
Josh Richardson Insights vs. the Clippers
- Richardson's Pelicans average 102.3 possessions per game, which ranks 16th among NBA teams, while the Clippers have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 18th with 100.9 possessions per contest.
- On defense, the Clippers have allowed 112.7 points per game, which is 12th-best in the NBA.
- On the boards, the Clippers are 15th in the league, conceding 43.2 rebounds per game.
- The Clippers give up 24.9 assists per game, 11th-ranked in the NBA.
- Looking at 3-pointers, the Clippers have allowed 12.2 makes per contest, 13th in the league.
Josh Richardson vs. the Clippers
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|3/25/2023
|25
|13
|1
|2
|3
|0
|1
|1/20/2023
|22
|17
|4
|3
|3
|0
|1
|11/19/2022
|18
|6
|4
|3
|0
|0
|0
|11/4/2022
|22
|5
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Richardson or any of his Pelicans teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.