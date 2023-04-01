Pelicans vs. Clippers: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - April 1
On Saturday, April 1, 2023, the New Orleans Pelicans (39-38) take the court against the Los Angeles Clippers (41-37) at 8:30 PM ET on BSNO and KTLA.
In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Pelicans vs. Clippers matchup.
Pelicans vs. Clippers Game Info
- Date: Saturday, April 1, 2023
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSNO and KTLA
- Location: New Orleans, Louisiana
- Venue: Smoothie King Center
Pelicans vs. Clippers Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Pelicans Moneyline
|Clippers Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Pelicans (-3.5)
|227.5
|-165
|+140
|BetMGM
|Pelicans (-3.5)
|226.5
|-160
|+135
|PointsBet
|Pelicans (-3)
|223.5
|-161
|+135
|Tipico
|Pelicans (-2.5)
|-
|-145
|+125
Pelicans vs. Clippers Betting Trends
- The Pelicans average 114.2 points per game (15th in the league) while allowing 112.2 per outing (seventh in the NBA). They have a +155 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 2.0 points per game.
- The Clippers have a +26 scoring differential, putting up 113.1 points per game (21st in league) and giving up 112.7 (12th in NBA).
- The two teams average 227.3 points per game combined, 0.2 fewer than this matchup's over/under.
- These teams give up 224.9 points per game combined, 2.6 points fewer than this matchup's total.
- New Orleans has compiled a 38-38-1 ATS record so far this year.
- Los Angeles has covered 39 times in 78 games with a spread this season.
Pelicans and Clippers NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Pelicans
|+20000
|+5500
|+100
|Clippers
|+1800
|+850
|-900
