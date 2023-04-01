Take a look at the injury report for the New Orleans Pelicans (39-38), which currently has two players listed, as the Pelicans prepare for their matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers (41-37) at Smoothie King Center on Saturday, April 1 at 8:30 PM ET.

The Pelicans head into this game on the heels of a 107-88 victory over the Nuggets on Thursday. In the Pelicans' win, Brandon Ingram led the way with a team-high 31 points (adding 11 rebounds and 10 assists).

New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Zion Williamson PF Out Hamstring 26.0 7.0 4.6 Jose Alvarado PG Out Tibia 9.0 2.3 3.0

Los Angeles Clippers Injury Report Today

Clippers Injuries: Marcus Morris: Questionable (Illness), Paul George: Out (Leg), Brandon Boston Jr.: Out (Tailbone)

Pelicans vs. Clippers Game Info

When: Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana TV: BSNO and KTLA

Pelicans Season Insights

The Pelicans put up 114.2 points per game, only 1.5 more points than the 112.7 the Clippers give up.

New Orleans is 34-10 when scoring more than 112.7 points.

The Pelicans have seen an uptick in scoring recently, putting up 116.9 points per game in their last 10 outings, 2.7 points more than the 114.2 they've scored this season.

New Orleans connects on 11.1 three-pointers per game (22nd in the league) at a 36.3% rate (15th in the NBA), compared to the 12.1 its opponents make while shooting 33.8% from beyond the arc.

The Pelicans rank 21st in the NBA with 111.6 points scored per 100 possessions, and fifth in the league defensively with 109.7 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Pelicans vs. Clippers Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Pelicans -3.5 227.5

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.