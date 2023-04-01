Yainer Diaz Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. White Sox - April 1
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 7:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 0-for-4 in his most recent game, Yainer Diaz and the Houston Astros face the Chicago White Sox (who will start Lucas Giolito) at 2:10 PM ET on Saturday.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the White Sox.
Yainer Diaz Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- White Sox Starter: Lucas Giolito
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Yainer Diaz At The Plate (2022)
- Diaz hit .125 with a double and a walk.
- Diaz got a hit in one of six games last season.
- He did not homer last year in the six games he appeared in.
- Diaz had an RBI in one of six games last year.
- He did not score in any of the six games he played in last year.
Yainer Diaz Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|1
|GP
|3
|.000
|AVG
|.143
|.000
|OBP
|.250
|.000
|SLG
|.286
|0
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|0
|0
|RBI
|1
|0/0
|K/BB
|2/1
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|2
|GP
|4
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (25.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (25.0%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The White Sox pitching staff was eighth in the big leagues last season with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The White Sox had a 3.96 team ERA that ranked 16th across all league pitching staffs.
- The White Sox allowed the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (166 total, one per game).
- Giolito takes the mound for his first start of the season for the White Sox.
- When he last appeared on Wednesday, Oct. 5, the 28-year-old righty started the game and went seven innings against the Minnesota Twins.
- In his 30 appearances last season he put together an 11-9 record, had a 4.90 ERA, and a 1.435 WHIP.
