The Houston Astros and Yordan Alvarez, who went 1-for-3 with a double and three RBI last time out, battle Lucas Giolito and the Chicago White Sox at Minute Maid Park, Saturday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he racked up three RBI (going 1-for-3 with a double and a walk) against the White Sox.

Yordan Alvarez Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023

Saturday, April 1, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! White Sox Starter: Lucas Giolito

Lucas Giolito TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Yordan Alvarez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Yordan Alvarez At The Plate (2022)

Alvarez racked up 144 hits with a .416 OBP.

He ranked seventh in batting average, second in on base percentage, and second in slugging among qualified batters in MLB last season.

Alvarez picked up a hit in 65.5% of his games last season (97 of 148), with at least two hits in 43 of those games (29.1%).

In 34 of 148 games last year, he hit a long ball (23.0%). He went deep in 6.6% of his trips to the dish in 2022.

In 48.0% of his games a year ago (71 of 148), Alvarez plated a run. In 26 of those games (17.6%) he recorded more than one RBI, and he had three or more in 10 contests.

He came around to score 72 times in 148 games (48.6%) last season, including 26 occasions when he scored more than once (17.6%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Yordan Alvarez Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 70 GP 63 .296 AVG .318 .401 OBP .432 .624 SLG .600 41 XBH 27 20 HR 17 47 RBI 50 59/43 K/BB 47/44 0 SB 1 Home Away 78 GP 70 53 (67.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 44 (62.9%) 19 (24.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 24 (34.3%) 36 (46.2%) Games w/1+ Run 36 (51.4%) 19 (24.4%) Games w/1+ HR 15 (21.4%) 34 (43.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 37 (52.9%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings (2022)