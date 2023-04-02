Yordan Alvarez -- 3-for-5 with an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Chicago White Sox, with Mike Clevinger on the mound, on April 2 at 2:10 PM ET.

Yordan Alvarez Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  • White Sox Starter: Mike Clevinger
  • TV Channel: SportsNet SW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +240)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Yordan Alvarez At The Plate (2022)

  • Alvarez racked up 144 hits with a .416 on-base percentage.
  • Among the qualified hitters in MLB action last year, his batting average ranked seventh, his on-base percentage ranked second, and he was second in the league in slugging.
  • Alvarez had a hit in 97 of 148 games a season ago, with multiple hits in 43 of those games.
  • He hit a long ball in 23.0% of his games last year (34 of 148), and 6.6% of his trips to the dish.
  • Alvarez drove in a run in 71 games last season out of 148 (48.0%), including multiple RBIs in 17.6% of those games (26 times) and three or more RBIs on 10 occasions..
  • In 48.6% of his 148 games last season, he scored a run (72 times). He had 26 games with multiple runs in 2022 (17.6%).

Yordan Alvarez Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
70 GP 63
.296 AVG .318
.401 OBP .432
.624 SLG .600
41 XBH 27
20 HR 17
47 RBI 50
59/43 K/BB 47/44
0 SB 1
Home Away
78 GP 70
53 (67.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 44 (62.9%)
19 (24.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 24 (34.3%)
36 (46.2%) Games w/1+ Run 36 (51.4%)
19 (24.4%) Games w/1+ HR 15 (21.4%)
34 (43.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 37 (52.9%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The White Sox pitching staff ranked eighth in MLB last season with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The White Sox's 3.96 team ERA ranked 16th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The White Sox gave up the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (166 total, one per game).
  • Clevinger will make his first start of the season for the White Sox.
  • The 32-year-old right-hander started and threw zero innings in his last appearance on Saturday, Oct. 22 against the Philadelphia Phillies.
  • In 23 games last season he compiled a 7-7 record and had a 4.33 ERA and a 1.198 WHIP.
