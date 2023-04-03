Alex Bregman Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Tigers - April 3
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Alex Bregman -- 0-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Detroit Tigers, with Matthew Boyd on the hill, on April 3 at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the White Sox.
Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Tigers Starter: Matthew Boyd
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Alex Bregman At The Plate (2022)
- Bregman hit .259 with 38 doubles, 23 home runs and 88 walks.
- Among qualified batters in MLB last year, he ranked 63rd in batting average, 22nd in on-base percentage, and 43rd in slugging.
- In 65.5% of his 168 games last season, Bregman had a hit. He also had 40 multi-hit games in 2022.
- He went yard in 14.9% of his games in 2022 (25 of 168), including 3.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Bregman drove in a run in 63 of 168 games last year (37.5%), with more than one RBI in 28 of those contests (16.7%).
- He scored in 44.0% of his 168 games last season, with two or more runs in 12.5% of those games (21).
Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|79
|GP
|76
|.305
|AVG
|.215
|.414
|OBP
|.320
|.558
|SLG
|.355
|36
|XBH
|25
|16
|HR
|7
|53
|RBI
|40
|38/48
|K/BB
|39/40
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|86
|GP
|82
|63 (73.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|47 (57.3%)
|23 (26.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|17 (20.7%)
|43 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|31 (37.8%)
|19 (22.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|6 (7.3%)
|35 (40.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|28 (34.1%)
Tigers Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Tigers had a collective 7.6 K/9 last season, which ranked 25th in MLB.
- The Tigers had a 4.06 team ERA that ranked 21st among all league pitching staffs.
- The Tigers allowed the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (167 total, one per game).
- Boyd will take the mound to start for the Tigers, his first of the season.
- The 32-year-old lefty pitched in relief and threw a scoreless third of an inning when he last appeared on Saturday, Oct. 15 against the Houston Astros.
- Over his 10 appearances last season he put together a 2-0 record, had a 1.35 ERA, and a 0.975 WHIP.
