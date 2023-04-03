David Hensley -- 1-for-5 with an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Detroit Tigers, with Matthew Boyd on the mound, on April 3 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-5 with an RBI against the White Sox.

David Hensley Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  • Tigers Starter: Matthew Boyd
  • TV Channel: SportsNet SW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

David Hensley At The Plate (2022)

  • Hensley hit .345 with two doubles, a triple, a home run and five walks.
  • Hensley had a base hit in eight of 20 games last year (40.0%), with multiple hits in three of those contests (15.0%).
  • He hit a home run once out of 20 games a year ago, leaving the ballpark in 2.9% of his plate appearances.
  • In two of 20 games last year, Hensley drove in a run, and he picked up multiple RBIs both times.
  • In five of 20 games last season (25.0%), he crossed the plate, including two games with multiple runs.

David Hensley Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
8 GP 5
.313 AVG .385
.389 OBP .500
.688 SLG .462
3 XBH 1
1 HR 0
3 RBI 2
2/2 K/BB 4/3
0 SB 0
Home Away
12 GP 8
4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (50.0%)
1 (8.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (25.0%)
2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (37.5%)
1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (12.5%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Tigers pitching staff was 25th in the league last season with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Tigers had the 21st-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.06).
  • Tigers pitchers combined to allow 167 home runs (one per game), the 10th-fewest in baseball.
  • Boyd will start for the Tigers, his first this season.
  • The 32-year-old left-hander last appeared Saturday, Oct. 15 against the Houston Astros, when he came on in relief and went a scoreless third of an inning.
  • In 10 games last season he put together a 2-0 record and had a 1.35 ERA and a 0.975 WHIP.
